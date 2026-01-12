A vigil for Palestine will take place in Woking town centre this Saturday.
Dr Husam Zolmot, Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, has been invited to attend the vigil between midday and 2pm in Jubilee Square with Woking MP, Will Forster, and WBC leader Cllr Ann-Marie Baker also taking part.
Residents, families, faith groups, and members of the wider Surrey community are invited to come together in solidarity, reflection, and remembrance of those who have died in the 27 months of the war in Gaza.
A spokesperson for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign West Surrey, which is organising the event in conjunction with WBC, said: “We aim to provide a respectful space for the community to unite and call for justice and an end to suffering”.
