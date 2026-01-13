Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a group of youths attempted to rob a Royal Mail van in Sheerwater.
The culprits left empty handed following the incident on Devonshire Avenue around 7.40pm last Tuesday, January 6.
But the driver was left shaken with police keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or may have been in the area at the time.
Witnesses or anyone with potential information, dashcam or doorbell footage should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number PR/45260001873, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
