Panto fans in Woking deserve a standing ovation after raising more than £15,000 for a charity that gives food to needy groups and people around Surrey.
People who watched the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the New Victoria Theatre donated £15,411.20 to their charity partner of the year, Surplus to Supper.
Generous theatregoers donated the sum over 25 performances with a team of 65 volunteers holding collections in the foyer.
And the panto’s Wicked Queen definitely has a good heart as Lesley Joseph championed the appeal with a heartfelt speech on stage after every performance.
“Our team is continually inspired by the work Surplus to Supper does,” said Laura McMillan, venue director at NVT.
“We’ve been blown away by the generosity of our audiences, who donated an average of £600 per performance, and we’re incredibly proud to support the charity and shine a spotlight on the impact they make.”
The Sunbury charity reduces food waste and insecurity by distributing surplus products from suppliers and supermarkets to individuals, charities and community groups in need.
Their teams rescued more than five tonnes of food – the equivalent of nearly 12,000 nutritious meals – during the show’s run and produced 15,000 Christmas dinners in ten days before Christmas.
Claire Hopkins, STS co-founder and managing director, said the charity is “immensely grateful” for the support from NVT and its “wonderful audiences”
She added: “The incredible amount raised during the pantomime performances will have a profound impact on our efforts to combat food waste and provide essential meals to those in our community who need them most.”
Surplus to Supper, which also catered at the theatre’s panto press launch, was named the NVT’s Charity Partner of the Year in March following their involvement in HRH Prince Edward’s visit to the venue in November 2024.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.