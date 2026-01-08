When most local cinemas show the same blockbusters, one Woking resident is screening films you won’t see anywhere else – all written and directed by women.
Laura Jarman, 21, a Film Studies graduate from Bristol University, has launched Femme Films, a community cinema dedicated to female-led films, aiming to revive Surrey’s struggling film scene.
The initiative began in September 2025 after Laura was selected for Cinema For All’s launch programme, which provided funding and training to start the project from scratch.
Femme Films hosts monthly screenings at St Catherine’s Village Hall in Guildford, with tickets priced at £5, including snacks and drinks. Doors open at 7pm, with free parking available. Volunteers help on screening nights, but Laura runs almost every other aspect herself.
“I have a deep passion for all things film and was surprised by the lack of film community in my local area after moving back from Bristol,” Laura said. “That’s partly why I applied for the launch programme. I wanted to foster a sense of film community in Woking and Guildford, especially among younger people, because there’s a real lack of spaces like this.
“I also want to create a platform for films that are often overlooked and to support female filmmakers.”
So far, Femme Films has hosted two screenings and raised more than £150 for Woking charity Your Sanctuary in December.
Laura is also on the lookout for venues in Woking.
“If anyone can help host Femme Films, I would love to run screenings here too,” she said.
Recent films include The Substance and Bend It Like Beckham, with Priscilla scheduled for January 15.
Laura also hopes Femme Films will spark a wider conversation about the state of modern cinema, as multiplexes dominate the high street and spaces to enjoy arthouse, foreign and classic films continue to disappear across the area. Anyone who loves film is invited to come be a part of the growing community.
For more information visit Femme Films on Instagram or at https://tinyurl.com/femmefilms
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.