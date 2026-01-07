A woman who stole several vinyl LPs from a store in Woking last spring has appeared in court.

Nidia Begg was accused of jointly stealing vinyls to the value of £333.91 from The HMV Shop in The Peacocks Centre on April 17 last year.

The 54-year-old of Netherby Park, Weybridge, was given a 12-month condition discharge by Guildford Magistrates on Tuesday, January 6, after she pleaded guilty to a count of theft.

The defendant was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge with magistrates taking her guilty plea into account.

A second woman, 68-year-old Maria Appleton of Thames Street, Weybridge, was also charged with theft from the same store and is due to plea in April.