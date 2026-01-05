Pet Doctors Woking on Chertsey Road is launching a pet wellness campaign to help local cats and dogs live healthier, happier lives, and to pick up any signs of illness that will benefit from early treatment.
Throughout January, the practice is offering a free wellness consultation with a vet or nurse, as well as a half-price PitPat activity monitor for dogs so clients can track and tailor their pet’s exercise routine.
Just like humans, pets benefit from a healthy lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can reduce the risk of illness, improve mobility, and boost a pet’s overall happiness.
During each pet’s free wellness consultation, the team at Pet Doctors Woking will use a life stage assessment to review the pet’s health, based on their age. Each client will then receive tailored advice on nutrition, exercise and preventative care.
In partnership with PitPat, a leader GPS tracker provider, dog owners will also receive a 50 per cent discount voucher to purchase a PitPat activity monitor.
Pet owners can use this app to help monitor and tailor their dog’s activity to their individual needs, as well as receive personalised exercise advice from experts at PitPat.
Marie Mussett, practice director at Pet Doctors Woking, said: “January is the perfect time for a fresh start and a focus on health, and that includes your pets.
“During the free consultation we will carefully evaluate each pet to identify how their overall health can be improved and detect any underlying conditions.
“Our team will then provide expert advice and support to help every owner take those first steps towards a healthier lifestyle for their pets.”
To book a free wellness consultation, clients can contact the team at Pet Doctors Woking by 31 January to book their pet in.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.