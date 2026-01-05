Horsell’s mystery artist has made a surprise return, with a new run of circular artworks – known locally as the “Banksy buttons” – appearing along the footpath from Brewery Road to the top of Horsell Park over Boxing Day.
The colourful abstract discs, first spotted around two years ago, have become a popular talking point for walkers using the route past the WWF building and across Broomhall Common. Hung discreetly on lampposts, the artworks remain uncredited – earning the creator the unofficial title of “Horsell’s Banksy”.
When the buttons first appeared, they were widely welcomed as a bit of fun, brightening up an otherwise ordinary footpath. Unfortunately, several disappeared within days, apparently helped along by passers-by keen to take home a free piece of art.
Local resident Charles Oglethorpe, who has tracked their comings and goings, said: “I’m no nearer identifying the artist than before. I suspect he or she comes out at night, as we spot the new ones when we walk into Woking in the mornings.”
One of the original buttons can still be found opposite the entrance to the World Wildlife Fund building, while another was last seen near the Horsell War Memorial on 27 November 2024.
“There has been a sudden outbreak of buttons along the footpath from Brewery Road along Broomhall Common to the top of Horsell Park,” Mr Oglethorpe added. “Two are much higher up the lampposts than before. We wonder how he managed it.”
Local resident Kira Pressley has her own theory about the buttons. She said: “I love the savvy artists behind these plaques – possibly likely in memory of lost ones and pets. It’s unique and diverse and I would very much love to make one myself, in memory of a beautiful greyhound who recently lost her life from a dog bite.”
For now, the buttons remain anonymous, colourful – and very much part of Horsell folklore once again.
