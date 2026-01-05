Two houses in the Woking area were burgled between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, writes Angelica Wade.
The first took place in Hook Heath on Sunday, December 28, when jewellery was stolen after a back door was broken in at a house on Copper Beech Close between 9.30am and 7.10pm (crime reference number 45150155570).
The second took place between December 29 and midday on New Year’s Day on Lawfords Hill Road in Worplesdon with windows being broken and an untidy search following (45260000152).
A white Mercedes and blue VW Golf parked on Brookfield, Goldsworth Park, were also broken into around 4am on Sunday, December 28 (45250155413).
Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting the relevant number.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.