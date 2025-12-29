A man from West Byfleet who was caught with cocaine and refused to give a roadside blood test has been given a one-year driving ban.
Dragos Dragomir failed to provide police with a specimen after his Renault Trafic van was pulled over on Chertsey Road on November 4.
Guildford Magistrates heard the 20-year-old of Regency Drive also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was found in possession of 0.6 grammes of cocaine.
Dragomir was given a mandatory 12-month disqualification and ordered to pay costs and fines totalling £405 after pleading guilty to all three charges.
His guilty pleas were taken into account by magistrates, who ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine and imposed no separate penalty for failing to wear a seatbelt.
