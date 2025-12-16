A covers band will end 2025 by playing a selection of 80s, 90s and 00s classics at a pub in Maybury.
Pop, rock and indie covers duo Goldsworth Gerry will treat revellers at The Inn at Maybury to an “aural array” of anthems from 9pm on New Year’s Eve.
Guests can expect renditions of classics from the likes of A-ha, The Killers, Bon Jovi, Oasis and many more as the clock counts down to 2026.
The duo are no strangers to The Inn at Maybury as it’s one of their favourite and longest-running regular venues.
Free entry but table booking in advance is recommended, for more details look for Goldsworth Gerry on Facebook, Youtube, or visit https://www.themayburyinn.co.uk
