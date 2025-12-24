A heartless thief has stolen an electric wheelchair from a Woking resident in the run-up to Christmas.
It was taken from a red Honda Jazz parked on Bonners Close in Westfield between midnight and midday last Friday, December 19.
The crime is one of three listed in a weekly roundup with witnesses or anyone with information, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage urged to call 101 quoting 4525015293.
Police have also given more details about last Sunday’s robbery at the Westfield Road Co-op, as a man jumped behind the counter before filling a bag with cigarettes and fleeing (45250153440).
Number plates were also stolen from a white Ford Transit van parked at Unit 10 on Monument Way Estate between midnight and 8.30am last Saturday (45250153031).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.