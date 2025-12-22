More than 150 people braved persistent rain to gather in Jubilee Square on the evening of Sunday, 21 December for Woking's first-ever public Chanukah menorah lighting — a historic milestone for Jewish life in the town.
The event, hosted by Chabad of Surrey on the eighth and final night of Chanukah, drew families and residents from across the area. A large illuminated menorah stood proudly beside Woking's war memorial, creating a striking and symbolic backdrop for the celebration.
Addressing the crowd, Rabbi Yossi Moscowitz of Chabad of Surrey spoke about Chanukah's enduring message of choosing light in times of darkness.
His remarks acknowledged the pain felt across Jewish communities following the recent shootings at Bondi Beach in Australia which killed 15, including a British-born rabbi, and injured dozens more, while emphasising resilience, unity, and the power of small acts of kindness to bring meaningful change.
The Mayor of Woking, Councillor Amanda Boote, attended the ceremony with the support of Woking Borough Council. The menorah was lit by Rabbi Dubov, regional director of Chabad of South London and Surrey, followed by traditional Chanukah songs led by Rabbi Alex Goldberg of Guildford Synagogue.
Attendees enjoyed hot latkes and soup, along with fresh Chanukah doughnuts sponsored by Sabeny.com, adding warmth to the rain-soaked evening.
Chabad of Surrey, newly established to serve the county's growing Jewish community, creates accessible Jewish experiences through education, celebration, and community support.
Organisers described the public lighting as both a reflection of that mission and a statement of visibility and hope.
"This evening was about more than lighting candles," said Rabbi Moscowitz. "It was about showing that Jewish life is thriving here in Surrey."
Organisers thanked council officers, police, security teams, sponsors, and volunteers for ensuring a safe and memorable celebration.
