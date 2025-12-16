2025/0928: Listed Building Consent for the erection of a two-storey front extension with new porch addition following removal of the existing single-storey porch, proposed raising of the height of the front projecting addition to accommodate a habitable room within the roof space served by 4no side rooflights along with alterations to the front fenestration including closing off the secondary front entrance and replacing first floor door with casement window. Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension along with internal alterations and the erection of a timber-framed gazebo and detached single storey garden building in the rear amenity space. 3 Horsell Grange , Kettlewell Hill, Horsell