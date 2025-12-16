WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 15 December 2025. More WBC public notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk.
Byfleet & West Byfleet
TREE/2025/8342: 2 x Oak: Fell leaving a stump of 3-4m. 3 x Oaks: Lift crown over outer field of cricket green by 6m. Oak: Pollard by 16m. Oak: Remove dead top. Oak: Lift canopy by 6m and cut dead stem. Horse Chestnut: Fell to ground level by pedestrian gate. (Works subject to TPO 626/0635/2002 and TPO 626/0045/1962) (Permission not required for Deadwood). Byfleet Cricket Pavilion at Sports Ground, Parvis Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0935: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 15 Lynwood Close, Woodham
2025/0920: Erection of a single storey rear extension (part retrospective) and front porch and canopy. 17 Bateson Way, Sheerwater
2025/0915: Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 5x residential units. 6 Church Street West
Heathlands
2025/0922: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and alterations to fenestration. Foxcote, Blackhorse Road, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2025/0940: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. 30 Westfield Avenue, Westfield
2025/0932: Replacement roof to existing conservatory, 2No front dormers following demolition of 1No front dormer. Erection of a rear outbuilding and changes to fenestration. 28 Westfield Avenue, Westfield
Horsell
2025/0930: Erection of a two-storey side and single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing side extension. Addition of front and side dormer windows. 16 Horsell Moor, Horsell
2025/0942: Erection of a two-storey rear extension with insertion of 4 rooflights and 2 sun tunnels. Murwood , 5 Woodham Road, Horsell
2025/0928: Listed Building Consent for the erection of a two-storey front extension with new porch addition following removal of the existing single-storey porch, proposed raising of the height of the front projecting addition to accommodate a habitable room within the roof space served by 4no side rooflights along with alterations to the front fenestration including closing off the secondary front entrance and replacing first floor door with casement window. Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension along with internal alterations and the erection of a timber-framed gazebo and detached single storey garden building in the rear amenity space. 3 Horsell Grange , Kettlewell Hill, Horsell
2025/0927: Erection of a two-storey front extension with new porch addition following removal of the existing single-storey porch, proposed raising of the height of the front projecting addition to accommodate a habitable room within the roof space served by 4no side rooflights along with alterations to the front fenestration including closing off the secondary front entrance and replacing first-floor door with casement window. Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension along with internal alterations and the erection of a timber-framed gazebo and detached single storey garden building in the rear amenity space. 3 Horsell Grange, Kettlewell Hill, Horsell
2025/0923: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for erection of a front porch. 22 Fenns Way, Horsell
2025/0934: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following part demoltion of existing rear extension. 1 Waldens Park Road, Horsell
Knaphill
2025/0921: Erection of a two-storey side extension, front porch and fenestration alterations following the demolition of detached garage. (Amendment to planning permission PLAN/2023/0158). 85 Robin Hood Road, Knaphill
2025/0925: Erection of a rear outbuilding. 1 Randolph Close
Pyrford
2025/0933: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.10m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 30 Kent Road, Maybury
St John’s
2025/0924: Erection of single-storey front, side and rear extensions. Side and rear dormer windows, existing roof alterations and extensions to create rooms in the roof space. Installation of roof lights and sun tunnels. Fenestration alterations, and removal of the 2no chimneys. Partial demolition of existing garage with fenestration and roof alterations, to create a storage outbuilding. 4 Larchwood Road, St John’s
