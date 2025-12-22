A Woking care home brought festive traditions to life when residents welcomed the community for a day of seasonal activities.
Care UK’s Greenview Hall, on Streets Heath in West End, greeted visitors with its singing group, made up of residents and team members, performing favourites such as O Come, All Ye Faithful and Silent Night as guests filled up on seasonal snacks and refreshment provided by the home’s head chef.
Resident Evelyn Hayes said: “I started the singing group two years ago and had the pleasure of singing a solo during the performance. It made me feel nostalgic as I used to sing in the Christmas choir when I lived at home.”
The event was part of Care UK’s Step into Christmas initiative, reviving residents’ festive traditions and encouraging them to share memories with the community. By blending storytelling, crafts and carol singing, the events created a meaningful connection for residents and guests.
Meera Govindapillai, general manager at Greenview Hall, said: “Hearing residents and the community sing together filled the home with such joy.
“For many residents here, these carols are cherished songs from their own childhood and sharing them with the younger generation was a beautiful way to keep tradition alive.”
“The activity brought out the true spirit of the season and we are so grateful to Woking for joining us in bringing the festivities to Greenview Hall.”
Designed to enable residents to lead active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Greenview Hall incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities.
The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.
To find out more about Greenview Hall, please contact customer relations manager Emily Wyllie at [email protected], call 01483 610 870 or visit careuk.com/greenview-hall.
