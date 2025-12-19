Bosses and supporters of a grassroots music venue in Woking have asked for a helping hand in the New Year after getting a very early Christmas present.
The team at Fiery Bird are looking to 2026 with a sense of hope, instead of dread, after the building’s owners stepped to prevent an expected December closure.
But with the gesture from EcoWorld London giving the Goldsworth Road venue some breathing space with more good news possible down the road, for the meantime the team would like to make some material changes.
“January is quite tough for music venues because you don’t really programme anything and there’s lots of work behind the scenes work to do,” said Elaine McGinty, chief executive and co-founder of Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC.
“So we want to roll up our sleeves and get it ready for an exciting year of gigs, events, community groups and get-togethers.”
Elaine and her team are looking for volunteers – and especially those in trades or with certain skills – as they want to give parts of their much-loved venue a New Year makeover before the fun stuff really begins.
A series of weekend and evening volunteer sessions to help with essential jobs both inside and outside the building are planned in January.
The jobs will range from practical tasks and health and safety checks to decorating the space with “beautiful artwork” and design materials that have been generously donated by supporters and well-wishers.
Elaine added: “Now we’ve got extra time and we’re going to be here longer we want to decorate a couple of rooms.
“We want each little room to have its own personality, we’d love each one to feel like a person’s home.
“It would be great if there’s someone who has a skill, like in painting, decorating or electrics, to give us a hand and help. If someone wants to come around and re-jig a room, do PAT tests, anything, really.
“Even things like sharing social media posts and taking leaflets to places help, doing health and safety checks. If anyone can spare some time then we’ll be grateful.”
She added: “We’d love support from local businesses, community groups and individuals. Every skill level is welcome, and even an hour of your time would make a real difference.
“It’s a great chance to give back, meet new people and help shape a creative, welcoming community space.”
After warning revellers last summer that “Woking’s only grassroots music venue” was facing a December closure, the autumn boost from EcoWorld London (EWL) has given the Fiery Bird and Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC a new lease of life.
There’s already a booking in the diary as the team behind ShyneFest are bringing WynterFest back on February 7.
The Replicants will headline with support from Bandit Sound, Colour Blind Monks and DJ Morgan McCrow with proceeds going to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Tickets available from https://www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk while potential New Year volunteers should email [email protected]
