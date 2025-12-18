There is no cause for concern: That’s the message from Surrey Fire & Rescue as they’re carrying out a planned exercise at a tower block in Woking this morning.

Firefighters will be taking part in a planned high-rise exercise at Craigmore Tower on Guildford Road from 10am to midday.

They will be assisted by partners in the mock event with SFRS releasing a message of assurance this morning online.

A spokesperson said: “Please be assured that this is a controlled exercise to test our response and there is no cause for concern.”

The service has also thanked The Salvation Army for their support in the exercise.