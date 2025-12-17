Residents, families and community leaders have been invited to come together for Chanukah in Woking town centre this weekend in a show of solidarity for victims of the horrific Bondi Beach attack.
Chabad of Surrey will host its first public Menorah lighting ceremony in Jubilee Square this Sunday at 5pm.
The aim is to bring together people to celebrate Chanukah and its timeless message of light, resilience and hope, especially given recent events in Australia.
“In light of the recent tragic attack in Sydney, this gathering also carries added meaning as a peaceful and positive expression of unity, strength, and solidarity within our local community,” said Rabbi Yossi Moscowitz.
The event will also include live music, Chanukah gifts for children, hot latkes and doughnuts, for more details visit www.chabadsurrey.com/chanukah
