As surprises go, this one was so good, so good.
Caroline Hughes got a very public present on December 6 as the Horsell Christmas Market lynchpin was treated with a rendition of “Sweet Caroline”.
This year’s market was the 13th with the annual shindig being made possible thanks to a supporting act of volunteers.
But Caroline is the heart of the operation, so her colleagues persuaded band Lost In Surrey to perform the Neil Diamond classic in recognition of her tireless efforts.
There was also a performance of the Status Quo classic of the same name, with a delighted Caroline thanking the band and fellow volunteers afterwards for the surprise.
