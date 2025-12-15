An appeal for witnesses has been launched after two teenagers assaulted a man with a noxious substance close to Woking Leisure Centre yesterday evening.
The victim, a man in his late teens, needed hospital treatment following the incident off Kingfield Road around 5.50pm on Sunday, December 14.
He has since been discharged while a cordon that covered part of the car park has been lifted.
Surrey Police have described the suspects as two black teenage boys with one having a short afro and wearing dark clothing. The other is a slim male, aged around 17, with short, twist-braided hair, who was wearing a face covering believed to be a balaclava.
A spokesperson said: “We are looking for any information that might help us identify the suspects involved in this assault, including their movements before and after the attack.
“Were you in the area around the Woking Leisure Centre car park on Kingfield Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening?
“Do you have CCTV, dashcam, helmet cam, or mobile phone footage that might have captured all or part of this incident?”
Anyone with information is urged to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45250150555. Alternatively, get in touch via their website or Facebook page, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
