The old boards were taken down from homes in the Lakeview Estate in Horsell last year after officers decided it presented a health and safety risk.
The issue has been in the public eye since the Grenfell tragedy when 72 people were killed after a fire broke out at the London tower that had been covered in panels.
The project has already been put out to tender, with Woking Borough Council confirming in November that leaseholders on the estate would be exempt from the cost of the cladding – but would have to reach into their pockets to cover the rest of the repairs.
Officers told the Tuesday, December 9, planning committee that work would be carried out across two phases; with six blocks set to benefit from new cladding, gutters, frontages, pipes, windows and doors from 2026 with the remaining eight having to wait until 2027 before their homes were started on.
The council has said it could be 2029 until the work is finished.
Officers told the meeting: “In all it is considered the works would serve to modernise and repair worn façades of the existing buildings.”
He said the uniform approach to the repairs would “generally improve and enhance the character and appearance of the site”.
The council removed the combustible cladding in 2024 with temporary and deteriorating weatherproofing installed shortly after.
With the walls cleared it became apparent that further repairs were required to the council-owned properties.
Councillor Martin Sullivan (Liberal Democrats: Goldsworth Park) said: “As ward member I welcome this application, obviously, because it will enable the cladding to be replaced which was taken off for health and safety leaving it rather unsightly at the moment and all the worries of residents have been covered.”
Cllr Louise Morales (Liberal Democrats: Hoe Valley) said the new stairwells and windows would help improve lighting and insulation, which would save money as residents would be able to keep their heating at lower temperatures.
When the issue was discussed at November’s council meeting, Woking leader Cllr Anne-Marie Barker said: “We had to take off some of the existing cladding once it was realised there was a fire risk.
“There is a temporary solution on there at the moment. It’s important we get in there as soon as possible and get a permanent solution done.”
