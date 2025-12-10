Visually, the production didn’t pull its punches. Glittering backdrops, vibrant costumes and constant movement flooded the stage with colour, while unexpected moments, like the motorbike gliding high above the audience, added to the sense that anything might happen next. The sound of the crowd joining in with songs, chants and shout-along routines gave the evening its infectious energy. It felt like the kind of show where everyone, regardless of age, was invited to be part of the fun.