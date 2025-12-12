Canalside
2025/0913: Display of 8 non-illuminated interchangeable aluminium sign panels to display tenant names/branding for the period 02/02/2026 to 02/12/2046. Car parking spaces 30 At, Goldsworth Place, Forge End
2025/0909: Erection of illuminated signage to south and east elevations comprising internally illuminated vinyl fascia and lettering. 7 Dartmouth Avenue, Sheerwater
2025/0891: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development to confirm whether material operations comprising demolition have been carried out in accordance with planning permission ref: PLAN/2019/1141 (granted on appeal on 3 November 2022 - Appeal Ref: APP/A3655/W/20/3259819) (Demolition of all existing buildings including existing footbridge to Victoria Way Car Park and redevelopment of site to provide a new building ranging from 5x to 28x storeys plus basement level comprising up to 366x residential units (Use Class C3), commercial (Use Classes A1/A2/A3) and community uses (Use Classes D1/D2) at ground floor and first-floor level and associated internal and external amenity spaces, basement level car parking, cycle parking, bin storage, ancillary facilities, plant, new public realm, landscaping and highway works). Crown Place, Chertsey Road
Heathlands
2025/0908: Erection of single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing rear garage and outbuilding. Insertion of 3No roof lights and changes to fenestration. 79 Connaught Crescent, Brookwood
Horsell
TREE/2025/8339: T1 - Lime tree: Remove lowest branches and epicormic growth (overhanging garden of no.5 Purbeck Drive) lift canopy by 6m and reduce branches above (up to approx 10m) by 1-1.5m to increase light into garden (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963)*Same work previously applied for, granted permission for and carried out to adjacent Lime Tree*. 5 Purbeck Drive
2025/0918: Part two-storey, part single-storey front extension and single-storey side extension following removal of porch. Installation of solar panels to side elevation. Changes to fenestration including new dark grey window frames with render finish to all elevations. 9 Langdale Close
2025/0916: First-floor extension over existing single storey extension. Horsell Dene, Ridgeway
Mount Hermon
TREE/2025/8337: T1 - Conifer tree: Fell to ground level. Tree causing excessive shading and has damaged the adjacent boundary fencing due to outgrowing its space. T2 - Conifer tree: Reduced by 2m. Tree beginning to block light to surrounding properties and gardens. (Works subject to TPO 626/0070/1964). Claremont , Maybury Hill
TREE/2025/8333: (T1) : Norway Spruce - Lift to approx 4m. Reduce branches by approx 1-1.5m to reduce weight and reshape(G1) : Bay Trees (G1) down LHS of driveway (as looking at the house) - Reduce by approx 1/2 (approx 4m) in height. Reduce side by approx 50cm. Reduce road side of hedge by 1m. (T2) : Coppice Hazel - Reduce by approximately 4-5m. (T3) : Spruce - Lift to 6m (mainly comprising of deadwood- exempt from application). (T4) and (T5) : 2 x Acacias - Fell. (T6) : Catalpa - Fell. (T7) : Holly Tree - Fell. (T8) - Holly tree - Remove lowest limb back to stem. (G2) : Laurels on rear boundary - Reduce to approx 4/5m (reduction of 4/5m). (G3) : Conifers - Fell. (Works within Hockering Conservation area). Oak Gables, Danes Hill
TREE/2025/8336: 2 x Sycamore trees: Fell (Works subject to TPO 626/0070/1964). 11 Smiles Place
Pyrford
TREE/2025/8338: Remove lowest limb towards house (SW Limb) of Scots Pine (T1489) to reduce weight and rebalance. Tree has significant lean and is in close proximity to properties. Remove lowest SW and NW branch on Oak Tree (T1) (Works subject to TPO 626/0113/1971). Nut Ash , Pyrford Woods
St John’s
2025/0907: Removal of existing main roof structure and erection of increased height replacement roof incorporating raised ridge by 1.2m, erection of 3no front (North facing) and 2no rear (South facing) roof dormers, insertion of 1no rear (South facing) rooflight and associated formation of first-floor habitable accommodation. Alterations to single-storey garage/bedroom roof and erection of front porch. Erection of single-storey side/rear link extension, alterations to roof of existing single-storey rear projection including formation of crown roof element and addition of 3no rooflights. Extension to patio area. Alterations to fenestration to all elevations. Old Stable Cottage , St John’s Hill Road, St John’s
2025/0912: Erection of first-floor side and single-storey rear extensions and front porch. Alterations to fenestration. 1 Nursery Cottages , St John’s Lye
