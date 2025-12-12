2025/0891: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development to confirm whether material operations comprising demolition have been carried out in accordance with planning permission ref: PLAN/2019/1141 (granted on appeal on 3 November 2022 - Appeal Ref: APP/A3655/W/20/3259819) (Demolition of all existing buildings including existing footbridge to Victoria Way Car Park and redevelopment of site to provide a new building ranging from 5x to 28x storeys plus basement level comprising up to 366x residential units (Use Class C3), commercial (Use Classes A1/A2/A3) and community uses (Use Classes D1/D2) at ground floor and first-floor level and associated internal and external amenity spaces, basement level car parking, cycle parking, bin storage, ancillary facilities, plant, new public realm, landscaping and highway works). Crown Place, Chertsey Road