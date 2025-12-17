A prolific shoplifter from West Byfleet has been sent to jail for eight weeks for stealing £90 of chocolate from a Surrey store.
John Lehane received the punishment at Staines Magistrates Court because of his constant offending and serious record.
The theft from a Co-op in Addlestone on September 3 was the latest in a long list of offences with the 52-year-old of Birchwood Road also appearing in court for three similar charges.
Although Lehane pleaded guilty to the theft when he appeared before the court in late November, magistrates felt that only a custodial sentence could be justified because of his constant offending.
The defendant also pleaded guilty of stealing numerous meat products to the value of £200 from Waitrose in Addlestone on November 7.
There were further counts, as he also admitted to stealing numerous meat products to the value of £85 from the Aldi in Woking on May 12, and meat products totalling £13 from a Co-op in Addlestone on November 22.
Magistrates ordered Lehane to pay sums of £100 and £50 in compensation for the Waitrose and Co-op offences in Addlestone, respectively, with no separate penalty being issued for the Aldi offence.
