Woking-based MSC Cruises, through the MSC Foundation’s annual Festive Smiles initiative, has donated a collection of gifts to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice in recognition of those who dedicate the festive season to caring for others.
The Festive Smiles programme runs each year to support local charities and celebrate the vital work carried out by organisations and individuals within their communities.
This year’s initiative focused on showing appreciation for the staff at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, many of whom spend Christmas away from their own loved ones while caring for patients both at the hospice and across the local area.
As part of the initiative, employees at Woking-based MSC Cruises donated a collection of thoughtful gifts, including fluffy socks, cosy blankets, and boxes of chocolates and biscuits.
Antonio Paradiso, VP of International Sales at MSC Cruises, said: "We’re delighted to support Woking & Sam Beare Hospice this festive season.
“The work their staff do every day is truly inspiring, and we hope these gifts help bring a little extra comfort and cheer to those dedicating their Christmas to caring for others."
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice provides specialist palliative care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their families, across Woking and the surrounding areas.
The hospice offers compassionate care both on-site and in patients’ homes, supporting individuals to live well and with dignity.
Privately-owned MSC Cruises has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and is the world’s third-largest cruise line. It is the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.
It has 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, giving guests the opportunity to visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations
