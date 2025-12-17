In an inspiring show of community spirit and collaboration, the recent Christmas lunch party hosted by Dramatize at the Vyne, Knaphill, turned out to be a heartwarming success.
Held in aid of the Woking Lions Christmas fundraising events, this festive gathering was both a delightful occasion and a significant charity event, raising an impressive £1,400.
This amount will contribute towards providing goody bags and food vouchers for families in need throughout Woking, including gift bags with meals on wheels on Christmas Day, as well as donating funds to Foodwise ,who will be hosting a Christmas Day lunch for people on their own.
The lunch was a festive affair, made special by the enthusiastic participation of 53 community members who purchased tickets to support the cause.
This event not only brought joy to the attendees but also served as a valuable experience for students with special needs who served the food and drinks.
Karen, from Dramatize, reflected on the day, saying: "It was a special day that gave my students the opportunity to be seen and valued within their community."
The event was generously supported by several local businesses, each playing a crucial role in its success. TNS Catering created a delicious meal with ingredients provided by Simmonds Butchers and Boz's Fruit & Veg, while Setfords Solicitors brought puddings and wine.
Woking Music added a melodic touch with their performance, entertaining the guests beautifully.
In addition, Sharon Floristry enhanced the festive atmosphere with floral centerpieces, and a gracious donation from White House Dentists facilitated the creation of handmade cards by St Hugh of Lincoln School students, which added a personal touch to the gathering.
The Christmas lunch party not only brought the community together for a good cause but showcased collaboration and kindness, underlining communal efforts in supporting those in need.
