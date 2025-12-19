Here’s to our Christmas Cardinals as Woking Football Club has showed has shown plenty of goodwill off the pitch.
The club handed out presents to children at two Surrey hospitals after supporters and players raised more than £3,000 through their annual Christmas project.
Players and staff were delighted to spread some festive cheer with the trips to the children’s wards at St Peter’s and The Royal Surrey being a highlight for the club.
“We would also like to say a massive thank you to all NHS workers, because they are the real heroes and inspirations among us,” said a spokesperson for WFC.
The club also swapped terrace chants for Christmas songs with WFC also hosting a carol evening at St Peter’s.
First team and academy players were heavily involved as they read testaments on stage and sang along with supporters and their families at the church event.
The club has extended its “sincere thanks” to everyone who attended and contributed to its success, and especially to St Peter’s for hosting the service.
“The presence of so many Cardinals fans helped make the service a truly special and uplifting occasion, reflecting the strong sense of community and togetherness that defines Woking FC,” said a spokesperson.
“The support, generosity, and festive spirit were greatly appreciated by the church, the club, and everyone involved in organising the event.”
The spokesperson added: “Events like these highlight the important role football clubs and their supporters play beyond the pitch, bringing people together at meaningful times of the year.
“The club is proud to see its fans engaging with the local community and embracing the true spirit of Christmas.”
Concert-goers were encouraged to red and white and red – very apt – with the event in Old Woking also including a quiz, interview, football related activities and autograph and photo opportunities.
