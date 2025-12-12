Year 3 children at Horsell CoE Junior School lit up the stage last week with an unforgettable Nativity performance, The Fleece Force, transporting families and staff to the fields of Bethlehem.
With energy, humour and heartfelt dedication, all 90 pupils delivered a show that will be remembered for years to come.
From the moment the red carpet rolled out and the hay bales were set in place, the audience knew they were in for something special.
The production blended traditional Nativity elements with a lively, modern twist, showcasing the children’s confidence and creativity. Whether singing, acting, or bringing well-timed comedy to the stage, every child played an important part in the success of the show.
Headteacher Ms Wand was full of praise for the young performers. “I have seen many Nativity performances, but this by far the best yet,” she said.
Mrs Parker, head of Year 3 and Year 4, who directed the show, highlighted the tremendous effort: “All the children, teachers and parents involved have worked collaboratively over the past two weeks,” she said.
“They sang their hearts out, acted so well, danced to the music and made the audience laugh with every joke. The teamwork and enthusiasm were evident throughout, radiating joy and the true spirit of the season."
Mr Dunsford, a Year 3 teacher, added: " I was thrilled with the performance level from all the children."
Ms Freund said how proud she was of all the children. "They outdid themselves," she said.
Parents also shared their admiration. Mrs Taylor commented: “Thank you so much for all the effort, you made it special for children and parents. The red carpet added to the grandeur - and the photos when we arrived were so lovely.”
The production’s creative staging, charming costumes and impressive co-ordination gave every child the chance to shine - something the beaming faces on stage made abundantly clear.
