An independent pharmacy in Sheerwater is using robotics to help it provide a state-of-the-art service.
May & Thomson has been family run since 1982 , as pharmacist Sunil Chandarana explained: “That was when my dad purchased this pharmacy. My mum, Gita, also worked at May & Thomson. I am also a pharmacist, qualified in 2006.
“For a number of years, Sheerwater underwent major reconstruction as the development of flats and houses changed the face of the area.
“This was an extremely challenging time, and, in addition, the pharmacy suffered from multiple floods. The council informed us we would need to relocate as Dartmouth Avenue would also be part of the regeneration.
“We were proud to relocate to 2-3 Parfitt Way into a brand new building. The fit-out of this shell unit took six months. It is a spacious, modern unit with six consultation rooms and a dispensing robot.
“We have invested significant amounts of money into technology and software - the robot helps to stock our medicines and is efficient in dispensing medication.
“We invited Broadmere school, a local primary that I attended as a child, to visit the pharmacy, for us to show what the pharmacy does and see our robot.
“Then we thought that it would be great if they could suggest names, and the one with the most votes would officially be the name.
“Two girls, Ariana and Alisa, came up with the same name, which became the brilliant winner: Medikate.”
Pharmacies, Sunil added, were a supply chain and their role was to provide medication and help with medical and condition questions. This has evolved to carrying out a wide range of consultations.
“Our pharmacy undertakes a host of private and NHS services, including weight management consultations, ear microsuction, NHS Health Checks and prescription collection and delivery,” Sunil said. “We also do seasonal vaccinations such as flu and Covid.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.