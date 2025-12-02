Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 02/12/25. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Proposed roof extension and insertion of front, side and rear rooflights. 26 Royston Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7PD. PLAN/2025/0903
Canalside
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear outbuilding following demolition of existing garage. 163 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5QY. PLAN/2025/0902
T1: Beech - Crown Reduce height and spread of the tree by up to 2 metres. Current height: 10 metres Current spread: 10 metres. Height after work: 8metres, spread after work: 8 metres. (Works subject to TPO/0033/2007). Drominane, 499 Woodham Lane, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5SR. TREE/2025/8332
Goldsworth Park
Formation of a new vehicular access. 21 Shilburn Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3PA. PLAN/2025/0906
Heathlands
The erection of a one and a half storey dwelling with associated parking and landscaping following the demolition of the existing bungalow. Runtley Wood Farm Bungalow, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green, Woking, Surrey, GU4 7QQ. PLAN/2025/0885
Redevelopment of the land for the erection of 74 dwellings (37 market dwellings and 37 affordable dwellings) (C3 Use Class) together with vehicular access, public open space, landscaping and Sustainable urban Drainage Systems (SuDS) and other associated works following demolition of the existing gymnastics building. Land South Of Hoe Valley School And East Of Railway Tracks, Egley Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0NH. PLAN/2025/0896
Retention of use of extension as self contained dwellinghouse (retrospective). 7A School Cottages, Mayford Green, Mayford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0PN. PLAN/2025/0890
Horsell
Demolition of existing external boiler shed and erection of single storey rear extension. Replacement rooflights to existing single storey rear projection. Replacement of existing corrugated plastic roof over rear terrace with metal framed glazed canopy, erection of a first-floor rear extension. Partial raising of existing roof ridge and erection of 3no rear roof dormers. Alterations to ground floor rear fenestration. Bourne Meadows, Horsell Common, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4YB. PLAN/2025/0880
Knaphill
Change of use of land from equestrian to a mixed use including a private gypsy and traveller caravan site for 2 pitches, including parking. Retention of hardstanding. Land To The East Of The Priory Hospital, Chobham Road, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey. PLAN/2025/0851
Mount Hermon
Erection of single storey side extension, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and alterations to existing garage including raising of the roof height. 18 East Gardens, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8DP. PLAN/2025/0862
T1: Oak Tree to reduce crown of tree by approx 4-5m off top and 2-3 off sides, lower crown over house by 4-5m to balance. (Works subject to TPO 626/0075/1966). Stonebank , 11 Rosewood, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7LE. TREE/2025/8324
Outside Borough (Consultation)
Formal consultation from Rushmoor Borough Council regarding an application for the variation of Conditions 2 (aircraft movements) and 6 (aircraft weight), and replacement of conditions 7 (1:10,000 risk contour) and 8 (1:100,000 risk contour) of Planning Permission 20/00871/REVPP determined on the 22/02/2022 in order to (a) increase the number of non-weekday aircraft movements and (b) amend the permitted annual flight movements weight category and (c) replace Conditions Nos. 7 (1:10,000 risk contour) and 8 (1:100,000 risk contour) with a new condition to produce Public Safety Zone maps at Farnborough Airport. Rushmoor Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking, Surrey. PLAN/2025/0899
Pyrford
Extension of existing outbuilding. Changes to fenestration and Installation of new Solar Panels. 11 Dane Court, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8SX. PLAN/2025/0868
Erection of a first floor extension and two-storey front extension to create a two-storey house including rear roof lights. 34 Norfolk Farm Road, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8LF. PLAN/2025/0810
Installation of a Synthetic Turf Pitch in place of the existing natural grass pitch, including fencing, floodlighting and ancillary equipment. Playing Fields, Alpha Road, Maybury, Woking, Surrey. PLAN/2025/0834
St Johns
Erection of a part-two storey, part single storey side extension. Addition of rear dormer and changes to fenestration. 28 Robertson Court, St Johns, Woking, Surrey, GU21 8AG. PLAN/2025/0898
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.