Formal consultation from Rushmoor Borough Council regarding an application for the variation of Conditions 2 (aircraft movements) and 6 (aircraft weight), and replacement of conditions 7 (1:10,000 risk contour) and 8 (1:100,000 risk contour) of Planning Permission 20/00871/REVPP determined on the 22/02/2022 in order to (a) increase the number of non-weekday aircraft movements and (b) amend the permitted annual flight movements weight category and (c) replace Conditions Nos. 7 (1:10,000 risk contour) and 8 (1:100,000 risk contour) with a new condition to produce Public Safety Zone maps at Farnborough Airport. Rushmoor Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking, Surrey. PLAN/2025/0899