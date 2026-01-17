Woking’s hidden treasures will be up for auction on Monday (January 19) when the BBC series The Travelling Auctioneers comes to town to film for a new series.
The producers would like local residents to join presenters Izzie Balmer, JJ Chalmers, Briony Harford and the camera team at Ewbank’s Auctions for an 11am sale and bid while on TV.
Among the items on sale is a large collection of memorabilia from Chessington Zoo, including mid-century posters, photographs and post cards; stamps and First Day covers and high-quality furniture including examples from George Smith.
Other lots include a large coin collection, including full and half gold sovereign coins; a Raleigh Chopper bike; vintage magic tricks; gold jewellery; early botanical prints, signed F. W. Frohawk; stone garden sculptures and oil paintings.
All the lots have been uncovered during filming for the new series of The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees auctioneering experts join forces with restorers to uncover treasures in family homes which are turned into winning lots at auction.
