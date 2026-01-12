Countless small businesses in Woking “are on their last legs”, says MP Will Forster.
Liberal Democrat Mr Forster is urging ministers need to provide clarity to pubs, hospitality and high street businesses as rumours of a Government U-turn on business rate increases have gathered pace.
“This is the last chance saloon for our hospitality sector,” said Mr Forster.
“From the cruel jobs tax to sky-high energy bills, I’ve heard from countless small businesses in Woking that they are on their last legs and urgently need support as they face higher business rates and a punishing employers’ National Insurance hike imposed by this Labour Government.
“The Government has a chance to reverse its mistakes. It must respond by U-turning on business rates and announcing support for all hospitality businesses, including Lib Dem proposals that would immediately cut VAT from 20 per cent to 15 per cent for hospitality, accommodation, and attractions, boosting struggling high streets and slashing prices for hard-pressed families.
“This is a pivotal moment for ministers, they must provide the urgent clarity that these struggling businesses need. It is their last and only chance to get our high streets thriving again.”
The beer and pubs sector is a key part of Woking’s economy, contributing £100 million and supporting more than 1,800 jobs.
Woking is also home to the UK headquarters of brewing giant Asahi, alongside many independent and chain hospitality venues.
Mr Forster has long championed the hospitality sector. He has backed the Liberal Democrats’ call for an emergency VAT cut for hospitality, opposed the Government’s Extended Producer Responsibility “glass bottle tax” and held a parliamentary debate calling for a reduction in beer duty.
