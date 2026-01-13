The McLaren Formula 1 team will not host any events in the town to celebrate driver Lando Norris's first world championship win last year.
Woking-based McLaren completed the drivers' and constructors' double in 2025, its first since 1998.
A spokesperson for McLaren told the BBC: "I'm afraid we won't be hosting any celebrations in Woking this time unfortunately as the team are super busy preparing for the season ahead."
The decision will disappoint not only Formula 1 fans in the borough but Woking Borough Council leader Ann-Marie Barker and MP Will Forster, who had both encouraged McLaren to mark their wins locally.
Last February the Formula 1 team had hosted a successful town-centre celebration of their 2024 Constructors' Championship victory, with activities fully booked and outstanding community engagement.
In her letter last month congratulating McLaren CEO Zak Brown on a spectacular 2025, Cllr Barker wrote: "I do hope that we can celebrate this historic achievement locally.
"We would be delighted to support your future plans so our community can once again share in the pride of your success.
“Beyond sporting success, McLaren continues to be an inspiring ambassador for Woking - supporting skilled jobs and innovation.
“The team’s success puts Woking on the international map for all the right reasons, and we are grateful for the positive impact this brings to our borough.”
Mr Forster said: “A huge congratulations to Lando Norris on securing his maiden Formula One World Championship, and to McLaren for clinching their first Drivers’ and Constructors’ double since 1998.
“I managed to get them to celebrate in the town last year, and I still remember their victory parade through Woking with Mika Hakkinen in 1998, so I’ll be pushing to see another parade this time around!”
Sadly for fans, there will be no repeat this time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.