Musical theatre and Tik Tok star Hannah Lowther - of SIX and Heathers: The Musical fame - will play Margot in Legally Blonde The Musical at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from November 24 to 28.
This uplifting romantic comedy follows Elle Woods on her transformation from fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love.
Starring as Elle is Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalist Amber Davies. The rest of the cast comprises George Crawford, Karen Mavundukure, Adam Cooper, Jamie Chatterton, Annabelle Terry, Jocasta Almgill, Rosanna Harris, Remi Ferdinand, Ty-Reece Stewart, Bradley Delarosbel, Keanna Bloomfield, James Lim, Aaron Shales, Jaime Tait, Daisy Twells, Louie Wood, Raiaz Fisher, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lauren Hampton and Ollie Hart-Bradford.
