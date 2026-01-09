A charity is looking forward to a homecoming of sorts in West Byfleet with a new shop expected to open soon.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice are bringing a shop back to to the village as they’ve bagged a unit at Botanical Place.
A February opening is expected as the unit on Station Approach doesn’t yet have power but the charity’s head of retail, Clive Albury, is looking forward to opening the doors with plenty of interest being shown.
He said: “We did have a shop in West Byfleet on the main parade but it closed just after Covid.
“To be honest, trading in West Byfleet was quite difficult at times with all the work going on and there was quite a bit of disruption. Some days we would get a flurry of activity and some days nothing at all.
“But we always wanted to come back and the place we’ve got looks absolutely fantastic.
“We took the opportunity to take on one of the units and I think it’s going to work really well.”
Clive added there’s been a lot of interest in volunteering opportunities at the shop with new names and former workers putting their names forward.
But you can never have too many while it’s not too early to donate via the hospice’s warehouse on the Lansbury estate in Knaphill.
Mr Albury added: “We’ll be able to take donations at the shop when it opens, but the stock will be mainly clothing.
“It’s not a big shop but it’s a really good space and we’re looking forward to coming back to West Byfleet.”
If you would like to volunteer for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, either in West Byfleet or elsewhere in the borough, call 01483 881750, visit www.wsbh.org.uk or email [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.