Surrey residents are approaching the deadline to have their say on police funding over the coming year.
Those who live or work in the county are being invited to fill in a brief survey on whether they would support Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend’s proposed increase for 2026-27. The survey closes at midnight on 12 January.
When the survey was launched last month it was based on a proposed increase of a little over £1 extra a month on an average council tax bill for 2026-27.
At that time the Government had not announced its police funding, but in an addition to the initial survey Ms Townsend has said: “Since we launched this survey in mid-December, the government has now announced the police settlement and has given PCCs the ability to raise an extra £15 maximum on a Band D property - this is £1 more than we expected.
“The survey will remain the same until it closes on January 12 and I will consider what you have told me in making my final proposal to the Police and Crime Panel in February.”
This funds the Force, together with a grant from central Government, who also set the maximum precept limit commissioners can raise.
The number of charges across the board has more than doubled and 40 per cent more crimes have been solved.
Burglary rates have reduced by 14 per cent over the last year, while vehicle crime is down by 36 per cent. The number of charges for rape has doubled while there has been a 465 per cent rise in charges for shoplifting.
Ms Townsend said: “I vowed last year that contributions Surrey residents make through their council tax would go towards what policing does best - fighting crime in our local communities, getting tough on offenders and protecting people.
“More criminals are being put before the courts and taken off our streets. Burglary and vehicle crime rates have fallen dramatically whilst charges for shoplifting and violence against women and girls have risen hugely.
“This has all been made possible by the contributions you, the Surrey public, make through your council tax contributions.
“It is always tough asking the Surrey taxpayer to pay more, particularly in the current financial climate. But my job is to ensure our local policing teams remain properly funded in the face of some tough financial challenges.
“I want to ensure we build on the fantastic progress already made.
“It is important to me to find out what Surrey residents think so I would ask everyone to take a minute to fill out our brief survey.”
For more information and to access the survey visit https://www.surrey-pcc.gov.uk/council-tax-2026-27/
