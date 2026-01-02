Brookwood resident John Mitchell, head coach of the England Women’s rugby union team, has been appointed OBE for services to rugby union.
Mitchell coached the Red Roses to a World Cup win last autumn as they became world champions for the first time in 11 years, beating Canada 33-13 in the final at Twickenham.
He has also coached in his native New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, US and Japan, and worked with the England men’s team on separate occasions.
“I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition, but I want to be clear that it reflects the work of the Red Roses World Cup-winning squad and the outstanding staff around them,” Mitchell told England Rugby on hearing of his award.
“That campaign was built on collective effort - starting from the leaders making it real with players who set the standards every day, coaches and performance staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and a wider RFU support team whose contribution often goes unseen but is absolutely vital.
“It was a privilege to be part of such a committed, driven and united group.
“I am grateful to the players for their trust and professionalism, and to the staff for their expertise, honesty and relentless work ethic throughout the path to victory.
“I would also like to thank my family, especially my wife, Jules, as well as my friends for their support during an intense period that demanded a great deal from everyone involved.
“I accept this honour on behalf of the entire Red Roses World Cup squad and staff, and with sincere thanks to all who played a part.”
Other Woking residents honoured were Louise Holliday, deputy director at the Home Office, appointed OBE for services to national security, and Alice Potter, Police Volunteer Christian Police Association and Chaplain, Surrey Police, awarded the British Empire Medal for services to policing and to the community in Surrey.
