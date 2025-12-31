A father who subjected his young child to half a decade of neglect and abuse at his Surrey home has been jailed for two years and six months.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the anonymity of the victim, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court for offences at his family home in Addlestone between February 2015 and June 2021.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of causing assault/ill treatment /neglect/abandonment of child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.
The court heard police were called in 2021 by Children's Services after a child under the age of 10 arrived at hospital with multiple injuries.
The child had many bruises, used a large amount of adult language and would only use the toilet when granted permission to do so.
The father gave varying unplausible excuses with several witnesses giving accounts of his behaviour after the child was taken into care.
One recollected the man hitting the child and being excessively strict on numerous occasions. Another recalled seeing the child stood facing the corner of a room in a stress position while visiting the family's home.
DC Rahel Daniel from our Child Abuse Team said: “This man put his child through an extended period of neglect and abuse.
“I would like this sentence to be a reminder that what happens behind closed doors does not have to stay that way. If you are the victim of this kind of behaviour or recognise it in someone you know, please report it to us.
“You will be supported and listened to from the outset.”
If you are a victim of child abuse, or worried for the safety or wellbeing of a child, find out all the different ways you can get in touch by visiting https://www.surrey.police.uk
