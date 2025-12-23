Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Guildford last night.
Officers were called at approximately 5pm on Monday, December 22 following reports of a collision along the A320 at Whitmoor Lane in Guildford between a car and a pedestrian.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was died at the scene.
The road was closed for a number of hours while officers carried out their investigations.
Officers are now looking to speak to anyone who might have seen a pedestrian in the area of the A320, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.
If you were in the area at the time of the collision and saw anything, contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45250153826.
If you would give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.