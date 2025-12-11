The pantomime Beauty and The Beast is at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford until January 4.
Lucy Benjamin is Agatha the Evil Sorceress, Peter Gordon plays Madame Fifi La Fou-Fou, Matt Pinches is Philipe Phalope, Ricky Oakley plays The Beast and Clair Gleave is the heroine Belle.
Alongside them are Dylan Collymore as Gustav and Brother Gnasher, Misha Malcolm as Fairy Rose Red, and an all-singing, all-dancing ensemble of final year local drama school students plus recent graduates from Performance Preparation Academy and Laine Theatre Arts.
The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre’s pantomimes are made and rehearsed in-house, and are written, directed, designed and staged by its team.
To book call 01483 440000 or visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/beauty-and-the-beast
