A Byfleet am-dram group will begin a milestone 2026 by performing a panto with its head in the clouds.
The Byfleet Players are aiming high with their latest panto as they’ve opted for Jack & The Beanstalk.
Four shows are planned with the likes of Dotty, Mayor Grump, Fairy Sweet-Pea and Flesh Creep raising the curtain on a “giant adventure packed full of fee, fi, fo, fun” at Byfleet village hall on Thursday, January 8.
HLR Dance Academy members have joined the party with shows at 7.30pm on consecutive nights and a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.
This year is a big one for the BP as the group will celebrate their 70th birthday in 2026, tickets from www.thebyfleetplayers.co.uk
