Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 25/11/25.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of a single storey front extension to existing garage and removal of 3No TPO trees. End House, 74 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6PX. PLAN/2025/0895
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of single storey detached outbuilding providing residential annexe accommodation for use by family members ancillary to main residential use of the dwelling house. Erection of outbuilding to provide sauna facilities and covered hot tub area. Tudor House, 89 Station Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6DT. PLAN/2025/0759
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension and alterations to fenestration. 16 Fullerton Way, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7TD. PLAN/2025/0875
Canalside
Prior approval under Part 20, Class AA of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for construction of two additional storeys above the existing commercial building to provide 20x flats (Amended plans and Description). 6 Church Street West, Woking, GU21 6DJ. PLAN/2025/0876
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Longhurst , 481 Woodham Lane, Woking, GU21 5ST. PLAN/2025/0879
Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E(g)(i) space to form 12 dwellings. Scotia House, 66 - 68 Goldsworth Road, Woking. PLAN/2025/0863
Construction of two storage buildings. British Red Cross Ambulance Garage, 80 Walton Road, Woking, GU21 5DW. PLAN/2025/0846
Goldsworth Park
Demolition of existing single storey attached garage/study and erection of a new garage. 4 Knightswood, Woking, GU21 3PY. PLAN/2025/0887
Retrospective planning permission for erection of gate and fencing to front and side boundary. 64 Armadale Road, Woking, GU21 3LD. PLAN/2025/0873
Heathlands
Erection of a single storey rear extension. Rough Lea, Hook Heath Road, Woking, GU22 0DP. PLAN/2025/0874
Retention of 1x shed, erection of 5x sheds and 1x glasshouse to create a small holding for keeping of livestock and growing fruit and vegetables, parking area and creating a new access from New Lane. Land To The East Of Pollards Barn, New Lane, Sutton Green, Woking. PLAN/2025/0714
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single storey side extensions, enlargement of existing rear dormer and rear outbuilding. Lisa, Hook Hill Lane, Mayford, Woking, GU22 0PS. PLAN/2025/0878
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single storey side and rear extensions. Fern Cottage, Prey Heath Road, Mayford, Woking, GU22 0RN. PLAN/2025/0883
Erection of a two-storey rear extension. Hurstgate Cottage, Hook Heath Road, Woking, GU22 0DT. PLAN/2025/0871
Construction of 2 x detached 2 storey dwellings with attached double garages and associated landscaping following the demolition of the existing detached 2 storey dwelling and detached garage. Tamarisk, Golf Club Road, Woking, GU22 0LS. PLAN/2025/0805
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension. Willow Green, Hook Hill Lane, Mayford, Woking, GU22 0PS. PLAN/2025/0881
Horsell
Erection of a two storey side extension and two storey, part single storey rear extension following demolition of existing extension. Alterations to fenestration. Heather Farm House, Horsell Common, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4XY. PLAN/2025/0858
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 14 Whopshott Avenue, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4UE. PLAN/2025/0886
Erection of two storey and single storey extensions to front, side and rear of property, external alterations and alterations to external materials and fenestration following demolition of existing garage, store and conservatory. Tregaron, Grange Drive, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4BU. PLAN/2025/0872
Hoe Valley
Erection of 2 no. terraced and 1 no. semi-detached dwellings consisting of a total of 9 no. individual units with car parking, landscaping, cycle stores and associated works. Grosvenor Court, Hipley Street, Old Woking. PLAN/2025/0857
Erection of a single storey rear extension and part conversion of garage into habitable room following demolition of existing conservatory. 38 Stockers Lane, Kingfield, Woking, GU22 9DB. PLAN/2025/0877
Erection of front and rear dormer windows, front porch and insertion of rooflight. 1 Claremont Drive, Woking, GU22 7SQ. PLAN/2025/0889
