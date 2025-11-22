An orchestra will give fans of classical music a first class performance at a Woking school next week.
The Surrey Arts Community Orchestra will hold a Winter Concert in Westfield Primary School next Thursday.
The free concert will begin at 8.30pm with doors opening 15 minutes beforehand and drinks and nibbles being served afterwards.
The programme is packed full of highlights with classics by Albinoni, Schubert, Bizet, Rossini, Khachaturian and more on a superb setlist.
There’s also two Shakespeare Sketches from the Vaughan Williams classic The England of Elizabeth with organisers also hinting at a Christmas tune or two.
The performance will be around an hour long, for more details call 01483 519303 or email [email protected]
