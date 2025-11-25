Saint Columba’s House in Woking was alive with energy, laughter and song last month as renowned choir director Mark De-Lisser returned for another unforgettable gospel singing weekend.
After the success of last year’s event, Mark once again brought together a wonderful mix of singers, from complete beginners to experienced voices, for a weekend filled with harmony, learning and joy.
Over three days, participants learned a brand-new set of gospel songs, building confidence, connection and a real sense of shared purpose through music.
The atmosphere was warm and uplifting from start to finish. Morning warm-ups soon turned into full-bodied choruses, with smiles all round as the group found their rhythm and sound.
Laughter, encouragement and plenty of heartfelt moments could be seen throughout the sessions.
“The singing was incredible – everyone gave their heart and soul,” said one happy participant. “It was such a positive experience; none of us wanted it to end.”
Mark, who has worked on hit TV shows such as The Masked Singer and Our Dementia Choir, as well as arranging Stand by Me for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, praised the spirit of the weekend.
“It’s always a joy to be at Saint Columba’s House,” he said. “There’s something truly special about this place and the people who come here. I’ll definitely be visiting Saint Columba’s House again.”
With so much enthusiasm and joy filling every corner, it’s no surprise that plans are already being made for another gospel singing weekend next year.
If you missed out this time, be sure to keep an eye out for details and announcements as spaces always go quickly – and you certainly won’t want to miss the next one.
