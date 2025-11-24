A wicked night of entertainment awaits as a musical theatre group is about to lift the curtain on a magical show in a Woking theatre.
After their recent successes with Evita and Anything Goes the stage is set for the Woking Amateur Operatic Society (WAOS) to perform The Wizard of Oz.
Fans have been invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Rhoda McGaw Theatre with the first of six shows premiering next Tuesday, December 2.
With months of rehearsals nearly complete the award-winning group can’t wait to unveil their version of the classical and much-loved musical to families and adults who believe in the magical land of Oz.
“Our cast has been transformed,” said directors Georgie Gilbert and Eveey Ruth following the start of dress rehearsals.
With costumes now bringing a splash of colour to rehearsals, the iconic characters of Oz are leaping from the page and you can now see the charming innocence of our Dorothy, accompanied by her dog. Toto.
The endearing clumsiness of the Scarecrow, the poignant rust of the Tin Man, and the gloriously funny bravado of the Cowardly Lion. They are no longer just actors, but the beloved companions on a journey we all know and love.
They also promise a Wicked Witch who is deliciously sinister, Glinda the witch of the North, plus the enigmatic Wizard who holds the key to everyone's dreams. Not to forget the charming Munchkins, played by a cast of enthusiastic and talented youngsters.
Adding their magical contributions are musical director, Rosie Wabbott, choreography by Lucy Ella and Sophie Findlay, plus scenery by the WAOS stage and design team.
Shows will take place at 7pm nightly from December 2 to 6 with a further 2pm on the final Saturday, tickets from the Rhoda McGaw online and ATG tickets.
