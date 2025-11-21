Children can give their Christmas wishes to Santa this weekend as he’s bringing his grotto to Victoria Place.
And better still, his pop-up in Central Square is free to visit in an early present to families from Woking and beyond.
The grotto opens tomorrow (Saturday, November 22) and will welcome visitors on selected dates from this weekend until Christmas Eve with advance bookings and walk-ins both available.
A programme of free festive activities for all the family will also take place in the run-up to Christmas in The Peacocks Food Court.
Visitors can get hands-on with season crafts, interactive sessions and imaginative adventures without spending a penny. All sessions are free to attend but registration will be required.
