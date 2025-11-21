The netherworld between consciousness and sleep will be explored at The Lightbox next week as an Ingram prize-winning artist will give an insight into her latest exhibition.
Frances Pinnock will lead an intimate lunchtime talk about her Light Sleeper solo exhibition from 1pm to 2pm next Thursday, December 4.
The artist has worked across sculpture, drawing and painting in a multilayered practice that delves into memory, material and dream-like borderlands.
The talk in the Ambassador Room is a unique opportunity to hear directly from the artist about her processes and inspirations to evoke emotional and unconscious states.
Doors open at 12.30pm while entry to the exhibition is included in the ticket price. For more details visit www.thelightbox.org.uk
