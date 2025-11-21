Ralph Matthews celebrated his 100th birthday on 30 October surrounded by family and friends at his home in Woking. The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, was also a guest.
“It was an honour to present Ralph with a 100th birthday card,” said Cllr Boote. “Ralph is incredible and it was great to hear all about his life and meet his lovely family, who clearly all adore him.”
Ralph was born in Paddington and grew up through the 1930s in Kingsbury, Wembley, when the area was transforming from farmland into housing estates.
His father, Walter, was a London taxi driver, and his mother, Florence, a devoted homemaker.
Ralph recalls days of hard work, coal fires, outdoor toilets, daily errands to small local shops, happy days exploring building sites, walking miles to school, and playing games in the street with friends.
The 1930s would, though, also bring the threat of war. By 1939, Ralph attended Willesden Technical College for Building, and when the Second World War broke out he experienced the Blitz from an Anderson shelter in his garden.
At 17, he left college and began working in construction before joining the Royal Navy, serving in India and Southeast Asia, where he earned the Burma Star. He returned home safely in 1946.
After the war, Ralph studied to become a quantity surveyor, married Jean in 1952 and together they raised three sons.
His career flourished with Sir Lindsay Parkinson Ltd., eventually becoming a director with AMEC, overseeing major projects.
Ralph and Jean, who ran her own florist business, lived in Woking for 60 years and travelled widely until Jean’s passing. Ralph continued to play 18 holes of golf twice a week into his 90s, remaining active and proud of his children, grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Ralph continues to enjoy a walk each day and says that “Every day with good health is a bonus”.
