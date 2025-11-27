A choir should raise plenty of notes for charity when they perform a Christmas concert in a Woking church next weekend.
The atmosphere should be joyful and triumphant in St Mary of Bethany Church on Mount Hermon Road next Saturday (December 6) when the Epworth Choir present Vivaldi’s Gloria.
The festive showpiece will include Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Vaughan Williams, music by John Rutter and other seasonal favourites with soloists and string quartet.
The choir conducted by Charlie Perry is performing in support of Action for Carers Surrey with the concert beginning at 7.30pm.
Free seasonal refreshments will be available during the interval, tickets are £20 (£5 for children and students in full time education) from www.epworthchoir.org
