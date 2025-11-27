The Outcast Band will headline the Blag Promotions Christmas Party at the Fiery Bird in Woking on December 6 at 8pm.
This high-energy roots-rock band, originally from the Hampshire-Surrey border area, has distinctive vocals, raw folk instrumentals and fresh poetic lyrics.
Support will come from Wob, performing acoustic songs of rare imagination and substance in a way that engages audiences of all sizes, ages and musical tastes, and DJ Ed-Liner, who will bang out indie, pop, punk and folk tunes.
A spokesperson for Blag Promotions said: “The Fiery Bird is run by the Phoenix Cultural Centre, a community interest company run not-for-profit by volunteers. They need our support to keep going.”
