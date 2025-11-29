A suspected drink and drug driver has been arrested following an accident in West Byfleet which left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the pensioner came into collision with a vehicle on the A245 Old Woking Road around 5.15pm on Friday, November 28.
The woman was taken to hospital while the driver, a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, driving whilst unfit through drink, and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time.
A spokesperson added: “We are particularly interested in the movements of a red Fiat Punto in the moments immediately prior to the collision.
“Were you in the area around Old Woking Road yesterday evening near the junctions of Sheerwater Road and Elmstead Road between 5pm and 5.30pm?
“Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage which may have captured all or part of this incident?”
Anyone with information has been urged to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45250143897 or get in touch via 24/7 live chat at www.surrey.police.uk
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.